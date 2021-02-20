Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup

DALLAS (AP) — Warmer temperatures are spreading across the southern United States, bringing some relief to a winter weary region. It faces a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs from days of extreme cold and widespread power outages. In hard-hit Texas, where millions were warned to boil tap water before drinking it, the warm-up on Saturday was expected to last for several days. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Texas, directing federal agencies help in the recovery. At least 69 deaths are being blamed on the weather. More than 300,000 remain without power Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.