Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

6:18 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Chickasaw

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton
Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

