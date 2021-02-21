1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One has person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri. KAIT-TV reports that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals. No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.