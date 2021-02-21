Barcelona sees sixth night of protests for jailed rapper

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Protests in support of a jailed rapper have turned violent in Barcelona for a sixth consecutive night. Protesters mostly dressed in black have hurled stones and other objects at police officers standing guard outside the National Police headquarters in the center of the Spanish city. More than 100 people have been arrested from violent clashes with police since Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday to serve a ninth-month prison sentence for his lyrics that insulted the Spanish monarch and praised terrorism violence. Sunday was the sixth straight night of protests.