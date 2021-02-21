Djokovic beats Medvedev for 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev in three sets to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has won the trophy three years in a row at Melbourne Park. He has won six of the last 10 major tournaments overall and his total of 18 Slams moves him within two of the men’s record of 20 shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Medvedev was trying to collect his first Grand Slam title. But Djokovic used superb serving and his usual baseline excellence to end the Russian’s 20-match winning streak.