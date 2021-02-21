Ecuador looks to runoff vote for president in April

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Election officials in Ecuador say final results from a Feb. 7 presidential election confirmed that former banker Guillermo Lasso came second behind leading candidate Andrés Arauz, meaning the two will contest a runoff vote in April. The National Electoral Council said Sunday that Lasso, who had lost the last two presidential contests, won 19.74% of votes in the Feb. 7 election while Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez came third with 19.38% after all the votes were counted. Arauz, who is backed by ex-President Rafael Correa, led with 32.72%, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff.