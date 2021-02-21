Fine Arts Center officially open

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's official, the Holmen High School Fine Arts Center is officially open as is the other additions made to the building. A brief presentation was held Sunday afternoon. It provided school officials the opportunity to thank the community, the staff and builders for their hard work and dedication. The project added 720,000 square feet in new space to the school, in addtion to some major remodeling in other existing areas.

"Our school has always been a place we call a community school," said Dr. Kristin Mueller, District Administrator. "It's a gathering place for many events, we're excited to share all of this."

The brief program in the new auditorium was followed by tours through the new areas. Some of those spaces included technical education and art classrooms, a weight room, a wrestling room and a gynastics room. Another big highlight was the revamped kitchen and commons space.