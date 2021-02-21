Holmen FD responds to hazardous materials call

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Mercury found in a cabinet bought at a garage sale leads the Holmen Fire Department and the La Crosse Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team to a residence Saturday afternoon.

Holmen Area Fire Chief Buck Manley said they were called to the home around 3:15 p.m. after the person found the mercury.

Holmen then called the La Crosse Fire Department who sent their team to the site to help secure the hazardous material. They were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes.

Chief Manley said the La Crosse County Emergency Management Department and Wisconsin DNR were also contacted about the incident.

He reminds people that people should use caution when purchasing items that may contain hazardous materials.

Chief Manley said that people can contact their local fire departments or La Crosse County with any questions about the proper disposal of any hazardous materials.

The photos with the story are from the Holmen Fire Department.