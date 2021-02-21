Indiana county seeks repayment for police fugitive manhunt

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana county is seeking repayment of more than $30,000 from a private transport company for a manhunt police mounted after a fugitive escaped while being extradited from Texas. The Lake County Commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday to send REDI Transports a letter seeking reimbursement from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, company for the expenses incurred during the two-week-long manhunt and recapture of Leon Taylor. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the letter also seeks repayment of the company’s original charge for transporting the 22-year-old Hammond man from Texas to Lake County, where Taylor is a suspect in a Chicago man’s murder.