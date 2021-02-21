Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan official says the motorcade of the interior minister of the U.N.-backed government came under attack on Sunday in the capital, Tripoli. He says armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highwayin Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards. Bashagha survived the attack and his guards chased the assailants, killing one and detaining two others. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which underscores the insecurity in the North African county. Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.