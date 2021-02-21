Minnesota reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 891 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Sunday update that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH said four of the eight who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,432 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,037 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Sunday's update that another 891 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Three cases were reported in Fillmore County, MDH said. Seven new cases were in Winona County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 479,036 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,462 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 22,666 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 30,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,164,046. The Department reported that about 3,417,125 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 466,382 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 754,603 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 341,332 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 13.6 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.1 percent have completed the vaccine series.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

MDH also said a total of 25,455 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,258 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.