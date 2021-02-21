Officials: Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20

Officials: Roadside bombs in Afghanistan kill 3, wound 20New
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan, Sunday killed at least three including a child and wounded 20 others, said Afghan officials. Kabul police spokesman says that a roadside bomb explosion targeted a police car killed two including a child and wounded five other civilians including children. The driver of the police car is one of the two killed. No group immediately claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.