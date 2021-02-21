Snow tapers off Sunday evening

Snow is ongoing this evening across the Coulee Region, but will slowly taper off from west to east Sunday evening. Thanks to a persistent band of heavy snow, locally higher totals exist across the area. We are starting to get some reports exceeding 4" in Vernon, Fillmore and Winneshiek County.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, and Allamakee County until 8 p.m. Sunday, and Crawford, Richland, Vernon, and Monroe County until 9 p.m. Sunday. While conditions will gradually improve over the course of the evening, areas of reduced visibility are possible through the duration of the advisory, as well as slippery road conditions that could linger through Sunday night area-wide.

While a few light snow showers could linger into Sunday night, the bulk of the snow should end between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. A mostly cloudy sky will persist through Sunday night and into Monday.

The good news is the Arctic blast is officially behind us, and temperatures trend above average through much of the upcoming week. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to near 40, with low 40s possible Tuesday.

A few weak disturbances will be moving through the area over the next several days, which could result in a few light rain or snow showers Monday night into Tuesday and again Wednesday, but nothing significant.