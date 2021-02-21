Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has taken the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency. The measure, which took place Sunday, was a major demand by international financial institutions s to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy of the African nation. The flotation is the boldest economic measure taken by the transitional government that has ruled Sudan following a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Sudan has for years struggled with an array of economic woes, including a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods. The country is $70 billion in debt and its annual inflation soared past 300% last month.