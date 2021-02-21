The Nutcracker ballet takes the stage

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Art finds a way. That was the case for the La Crosse Dance Centre's return of The Nutcracker. The dance studio took on every pandemic challenge with persistence and safety protocol. Schedules changed and were rearranged. Rehearsals were divided up between in person and online options. Dancers practiced in smaller groups and this weekend, the show returned to stage for recording.

"The biggest challenges have been making sure that the dancers stay distant when they're dancing," said Nikki Balsamo, owner and artistic director at the La Crosse Dance Centre. "We're choreographing everything at least 8 feet apart."

It was the generosity of an anonymous donor that made the Viterbo Fine Arts stage available to the production. Renting the stage for the dancers allowed them to return to the performance space they knew and danced before.

The production includes a cast of 79 members, ranging from ages four through adult. This weekend's recorded performance becomes available to the public beginning March 6th through March 20th.

For more information go to https://viterbo.vbotickets.com/events