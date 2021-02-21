Timberwolves fire Saunders after parts of 3 seasons as coach

(AP) -The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games.

A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the team’s new coach on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed.