Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Clayton and Fayette

Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&