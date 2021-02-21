Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell, Clayton and Fayette
Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&