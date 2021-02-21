Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:59 pm
3:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winona

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content