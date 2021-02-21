Winter weather may cause travel issues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The snow expected throughout Sunday in the area may lead to slower and potentially difficult travel.

Depending on where you live, you may see anywhere from two to four inches of snow as a winter storm system comes through the area.

The StormTracker 19 Forecast Team says snow will last throughout the day.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for areas to the south of La Crosse in southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northeastern Iowa until Sunday evening.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

WXOW will keep you updated on this storm and how it will affect any travel plans during Daybreak, MidDay, and our evening newscasts.

