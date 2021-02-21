Wisconsin Update: No virus deaths for 1st time since September

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The daily update on COVID-19 numbers posted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services listed no deaths for the first time since late September.

Health officials on Sunday confirmed 403 new cases, the lowest count since 324 positive tests were registered in late June. The new case average continued its decline with a mark of 610, the lowest number since 595 in early July.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that the rolling average number of daily new cases over the last two weeks in Wisconsin has decreased by 43%. There were about 203 new cases per 100,000 people in that time, which ranks 42nd in the country for new cases per capita.

As of Sunday, new figures show the state Department of Health said that they have administered 806,867 people at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That translates to 13.9 percent of state residents who have received at least one dose according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 43,517 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 15.9 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin.

The DHS figures show that 20,438, or 17.3 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 10,395 people in La Crosse County, or 8.8 percent, completed the vaccine series according to the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 16 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That is the same as the day before. Three people are currently in intensive care, also the same as the previous day.

Three new cases were reported in La Crosse County. Here is the demographic breakdown of the new cases:

0-9: 0

0 10-19: 1

1 20-29: 1

1 30-39: 0

0 40-49: 0

0 50-59: 0

0 60-69: 1

1 70-79: 0

0 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,312 +3) 0.86 7 Crawford 1,663 (+1) 0.86 17 Grant 4,618 (+1) 2.57 79 Jackson 2,575 0.57 23 La Crosse 12,127 (+3) 14.29 75 Monroe 4,271 (+7) 8 31 Trempealeau 3,374 2.29 36 Vernon 1,808 (+3) 2.14 36 *DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

