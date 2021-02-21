Wisconsin lists no virus deaths for 1st time since September

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The daily update on COVID-19 numbers posted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services listed no deaths for the first time since late September. Health officials on Sunday confirmed 403 new cases, the lowest count since 324 positive tests were registered in late June. The new case average continued its decline with a mark of 610, the lowest number since 595 in early July. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the rolling average number of daily new cases over the last two weeks in Wisconsin has decreased by 43%. There were about 203 new cases per 100,000 people in that time, which ranks 42nd in the country for new cases per capita.