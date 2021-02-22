Afghan peace talks resume, but path is anything but certain

ISLAMABAD (AP) — After more than a month, escalating violence and a flurry of diplomatic activity peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have resumed in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar. Talks abruptly ended just days after beginning again in January with both sides submitting their wish lists for the agenda. The talks will now begin on agenda items. The two sides still have to agree what will even be on the agenda and then the order of discussion. For the Afghan government, Washington and NATO the priority is a serious reduction in violence leading to a cease fire. The Taliban have said it is negotiable but have resisted any immediate cease fire.