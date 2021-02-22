Trudeau and his cabinet abstain from China genocide vote

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons voted Monday to declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from the vote, The non-binding motion passed 266-0 as virtually all but Trudeau’s cabinet voted for it. A senior government official says Canada’s declaring something in Parliament is not going to adequately get results in China and that work with international allies and partners is needed. There are 154 lawmakers from Trudeau’s Liberal party in the House of Commons and the rest of Trudeau’s Liberal lawmakers voted freely on the motion.