Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — This year’s commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Organizers announced plans for the commemoration on Monday. Rev. Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, attorney Bruce Boynton and Lewis will be honored during the 56th annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. The four will be honored on March 7 during a “drive-in” unity breakfast in Selma. A “slow drive” across the bridge will replace the annual march across the bridge.