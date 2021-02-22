China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is calling on the U.S. to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in areas such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Wang’s comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing is pressing the administration of President Joe Biden to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by the past administration. Biden has pledged reengagement in U.S. diplomacy but it’s unclear if that will change Washington’s policies toward Beijing. Many China issues, such as Taiwan and Xinjiang, have bipartisan support.