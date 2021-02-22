Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the founder of Minnesota-based MyPillow. The lawsuit alleges Mike Lindell falsely accused Dominion of rigging the presidential election. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia Monday. It alleges Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion. The voting technology company has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Dominion accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit labels the “Big Lie” that the company stole the election. Lindell says he’s glad Dominion sued and that the legal process will vindicate him.