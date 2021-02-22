Europe-bound migrants found among recycling glass, toxic ash

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they have found and rescued 41 migrants who tried to reach continental Europe from North Africa in the past four days, some of them hiding inside a container of discarded glass bottles and a bag of toxic ash. Among the 35 people found Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in northern Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling. Nearly 11,700 people were found last year inside the port’s security perimeter. In 2021, the figure has so far reached 1,781 migrants.