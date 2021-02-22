Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on building projects across 31 counties in Wisconsin over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System.

It includes recommendations from the governor to approve nearly $128 million in projects at UW-La Crosse.

Evers released his capital budget proposal on Monday. The state building commission is slated to vote on it next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature’s budget committee which will then decide what to fund.

Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed, $1 billion will be for UW System projects.

One of the biggest projects is spending nearly $92.8 million to complete the construction of the Prairie Springs Science Center and demolish Cowley Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus.

The plan also includes replacing the Mitchell Hall HVAC system and create a new strength and performance laboratory for $26.3 million.

Another $9.6 million is proposed to add elevator tower additions to four residence halls on campus.

Included in the list is a recommendation from the governor to defer spending $21.5 million for the construction of an on-campus parking ramp and additions to the Police Services Building.

The plans call for a new $163 million state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee.

The full list of projects can be found here.