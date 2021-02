Unbeaten Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change. The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25. Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears. Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92-87 to the Wolverines on Sunday. No. 12 Houston dropped six spots and No. 15 Virginia lost eight while No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10. No. 11 Florida State had the biggest jump, gaining five spots.