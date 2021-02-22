Gundersen says vaccination appointments happening as scheduled this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said Monday that they won't have to postpone any scheduled first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week.

They said in a statement that they expect to provide approximately 3,000 first and second dose appointments in their system this week.

That hasn't been the case the past few weeks.

The statements said Gundersen patients who had their appointments canceled due to a lower-than-expected delivery of vaccine "will be notified and prioritized for a rescheduled appointment as supply allows."

People can find out the latest information from Gundersen's website.

As in the past, vaccinations are available only for people who've received an appointment invitation from Gundersen.

They do encourage, if possible, people receive the vaccination at another location, if available.

