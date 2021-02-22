Hello warmer weather!

Warm Start to Week

Monday brought warmer temperatures back into the region, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 30s and even 40 degrees in some spots. We saw a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with a few peeks of sunshine. The sun was able to melt off some of the dirty snow in parking lots and on side roads. We are going to see a slight chance for a few sprinkles/showers for Monday evening, otherwise temperatures likely hang out in the 30s overnight.

Generally a Warm Patter

Tuesday brings highs back to the low 40s with upper 30s expected the rest of the week. This is going to be an above average stretch of weather as we head into the end of the month of February. Expect partly cloudy skies from time to time and then even some sun possible midweek. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night, otherwise it's a relatively dry forecast.

Wintry Mix

We are watching the chances for a light wintry mix for this coming weekend, especially on Sunday. Then I am seeing some signs of changing temperatures yet again...Those details tonight on WXOW

-Meteorologist Warren Sears