Hong Kong leader, top officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other officials have received the COVID-19 vaccine as the city starts its inoculation program. About a million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine arrived in the city last week. Hong Kong is set to begin its inoculation program on Friday, with the elderly, medical workers and caretakers at elderly homes prioritized. Others to get the first shots in the inoculation program will be workers in jobs that require travel such as airline cabin crew and cross-border drivers.