Inmates injured after power outage hits jail in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say nearly a dozen inmates were injured in falls or fights after a power outage plunged a privately operated jail in Indianapolis into darkness and a backup generator failed to kick on. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal says utility crews reportedly disconnected a power line in the area that had an ice accumulation when the outage hit Marion County Jail II just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. But the utility said in a statement that its crews had responded to an emergency call from the sheriff’s office after “frozen water on a conduit pulled wires” on a utility pole, causing the outage.