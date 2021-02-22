Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. But Monday’s announcement received a cool reception from advocacy groups that said the government had failed to apologize or accept responsibility for the affair. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country. Many families believe their children were taken away and given to childless couples of European backgrounds, both in Israel and abroad. Although previous inquiries have dismissed claims of mass abductions, the suspicions have lingered.