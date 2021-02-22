Ivey: State welcomes review of Space Command’s proposed home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she welcomes a federal review of the decision to move the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville. Ivey said Monday that she believes the review will confirm that Alabama was the right choice. The Department of Defense’s inspector general announced Friday that it was reviewing the Trump administration’s last-minute decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. The U.S. Air Force announced last month that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville. Alabama was selected over five other states, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.