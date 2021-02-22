Sheriff on Louisiana gun store shooting: ‘I don’t know why’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says there is no indication why a customer at a New Orleans-area gun store went on a sudden deadly shooting rampage that left another customer and a store employee dead. The shooter was 27-year-old Joshua Williams, who died after being shot by other gun store employees. Also killed was 47-year-old Herbert Fischbach, an employee of the store and gun range; and 59-year-old Veronica Billiot, a customer. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Williams did not initially appear angry before he began firing Saturday afternoon. But he went to the door, pulled his gun and fired into the air outside before turning his gun on those inside.