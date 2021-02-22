Collins says she’ll vote against Biden budget nominee Tanden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she’ll vote against confirming President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. Collins’ announcement Monday throws Tanden’s confirmation further into doubt. On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose Tanden’s confirmation. The White House has defended Tanden, saying she’d be “an excellent Budget Director.” Biden says he thinks he can “find the votes and get her confirmed” in the 50-50 Senate. Collins says Tanden has “neither the experience nor the temperament” for the agency. Tanden has apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.