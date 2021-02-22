Minnesota reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 561 more cases–copy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Monday update that one person died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MDH said the person was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 6,433 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,038 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Monday's update that another 561 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seven new cases were in Winona County. Fillmore County had two and Houston County saw one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 479,591 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,481 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 22,732 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 14,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,178,713. The Department reported that about 3,422,813 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 466,311 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 759,747 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 356,911 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 13.7 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.4 percent have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,478 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,264 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.