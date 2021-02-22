NASA releases Mars landing video: ‘Stuff of our dreams’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has released the first high-quality video of a spacecraft landing on Mars. The footage is so good and so amazing that members of the rover’s landing team say they feel as though they’re riding along. The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory landing team shared the three-minute video Monday, after spending the weekend binge-watching it. Five of the six descent cameras provided stunning footage of the enormous parachute popping open and the dust kicking up as the rocket engines lowered the rover to the surface with a sky crane.