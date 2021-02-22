Skip to Content

Badgers hope win over Northwestern is the start of good things to come

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) One win against a struggling team doesn't mean everything is fixed.
But the Badgers got the bandwagon turned in the right direction at least.

The Badgers did notch a road win Sunday by 17 at Northwestern. That came three days after a loss to Iowa.
Wisconsin is sitting at 16-8 on the season with a tough trio of games remaining in the regular season.
The players were expecting more out of this season which is why they held a team meeting a few days ago to refocus for the stretch run.

"It was a team meeting. Lots of different things happened. It was good for us. It was really good for us. It was very helpful but like I said, it means nothing if it's one game. it's got to continue," said center Micah Potter.

The Badgers will host Illinois on Saturday.

