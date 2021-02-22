Plan to rename many San Francisco schools is put on hold

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of the San Francisco school board has put on hold controversial plans to rename 44 schools until students are back on campus after months of virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Board of Education President Gabriela López announced the decision in an opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle and on SFChronicle.com. López says school renaming is a distracting debate and acknowledges that the process had mistakes. The board voted in January to remove the names of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington from schools along with other prominent figures. The decision triggered debate on whether it took the national reckoning on America’s racist past too far.