Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters have gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city despite the ruling junta’s threat to use lethal force if people join a general strike opposing the military’s takeover. Thousands gathered at several places in Yangon. A group that gathered near the U.S. Embassy departed after the arrival of a large number of riot police. Factories, workplaces and shops were shuttered in response to the call for a nationwide strike. The junta said the protesters were inciting people “to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life.” In Washington, the U.S. said it was imposing sanctions against more junta members because of killings of peaceful protesters by security forces.