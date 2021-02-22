Readstown restaurant gets COVID-19 relief funding from Barstool Sports

READSTOWN, Wis. (WXOW) - Kickapoo Corners Family Restaurant will receive monthly funding for COVID-19 relief from Barstool Sports.

Kickapoo Corners owner Dionne Cary submitted a video plea to Barstool Fund after not receiving adequate government aid.

"Nobody wants to ask for help," Cary said. "But sometimes... there's nothing else you can do. You're at the last straw. I've put a lot of my blood, sweat tears and my own financial means into this and went as far as I can to try to keep it going."

On Monday, February, 10 she received a Facetime call from the sports and pop culture company's creator Dave Portnoy confirming she'd receive $5,000 per month.

Cary said the call surprised her.

"Oh my gosh yes! My youngest son came up the other day and goes, 'Mom, you're trending on Twitter!' Hahahaha I'm like, 'I don't know what that means but cool.'''

Cary has been able to pay her staff, but had to close the restaurant on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to Barstool's website, they have raised over $36 million dollars and helped 282 small businesses in the United States.