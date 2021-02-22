Scotland vaccinations lead to sharp drop in hospitalizations

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s COVID-19 vaccination program has led to a sharp drop in hospitalizations, researchers said Monday, boosting hopes that the shots will work as well in the real world as they have in carefully controlled studies. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced hospital admissions by up to 85% four weeks after people received their first dose, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot cut admissions by up to 94%. The study was done by scientists at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland. The data was gathered between Dec. 8 and Feb. 15, when 21% of Scotland’s population received their first shot.