Garland to focus on civil rights, political independence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general is set for his confirmation hearing vowing to prioritize civil rights, combat extremist attacks and ensure the Justice Department remains politically independent. When nominee Merrick Garland appears Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, he’s likely to face questions about the investigation of Biden’s son Hunter as well as the fallout from the U.S. Capitol riot. Garland focuses in his prepared remarks on prioritizing policing and civil rights to combat racial discrimination and says America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.” A federal appeals court judge, Garland was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 when he was denied a hearing.