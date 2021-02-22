Sri Lankan bishops urge government to release blast inquiry

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic bishops say they are suspicious of the government’s motives in not sharing the report of a presidential commission of inquiry into Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in 2019 that killed more than 260 people, and instead appointing another committee to study it. The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka says the church is alarmed by the president’s decision last week to appoint a new six-member committee of government ministers to study the report without sharing it with the church or the attorney general for the prosecution of suspects.