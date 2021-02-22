Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Saudi Air Force officer who killed three U.S. sailors at a military base in Florida in 2019 had accomplices who knew about plans for the shooting but did nothing to stop it. That’s according to a lawsuit from victims and their relatives that also seeks to hold Saudi Arabia responsible. The suit filed Monday centers on a 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, in which Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani fatally shot three U.S. sailors. It comes nine months after U.S. officials revealed that Alshamrani had communicated with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics and that he had been radicalized abroad before coming to the U.S. for a military training program.