Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The court’s action Monday is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before. Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors’ criminal investigation. But the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has long fought to keep his tax records shielded. The ongoing investigation that the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency. He has called the probe a “fishing expedition” and “witch hunt.”