Thousands march in Armenia, demand prime minister step down

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Several thousand people have marched in Armenia’s capital, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. The leader has been under pressure to resign since November over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. The protesters marched to France Square in the center of Yerevan on Monday and blocked several adjacent streets, temporarily paralyzing traffic in the city center. Opposition politicians plan to hold another rally Tuesday. Mass protests in Armenia erupted in November last year, after Pashinyan signed a peace deal ceding control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas to Azerbaijan. The Russia-brokered agreement ended 44 days of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which thousands had died.